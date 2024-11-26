In pics: Tianyu Lights Festival in Dallas

Xinhua) 09:08, November 26, 2024

People visit the Tianyu Lights Festival in the suburb of Dallas, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2024. The event, running from Nov. 8, 2024 to Jan. 18, 2025, showcases stunning luminous art installations and nightly performances by acrobats and folk artists from China. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A father carrying a child on his shoulders enjoys the light show at the Tianyu Lights Festival in the suburb of Dallas, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2024. The event, running from Nov. 8, 2024 to Jan. 18, 2025, showcases stunning luminous art installations and nightly performances by acrobats and folk artists from China. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A mother carrying a baby sits on a luminous chair at the Tianyu Lights Festival in the suburb of Dallas, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2024. The event, running from Nov. 8, 2024 to Jan. 18, 2025, showcases stunning luminous art installations and nightly performances by acrobats and folk artists from China. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

A dancer from China performs at the Tianyu Lights Festival in the suburb of Dallas, Texas, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2024. The event, running from Nov. 8, 2024 to Jan. 18, 2025, showcases stunning luminous art installations and nightly performances by acrobats and folk artists from China. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)