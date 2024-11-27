Stunning views of Yantian Port reminds Greek reporter of home

13:53, November 27, 2024 By Cai Hairuo, Chu Mengqi and Michael Kurtagh ( People's Daily Online

"The blue of the sea and the greenish of the forests remind me of my country, Greece," Konstantinos Papathanasiou said as he gazed at the spectacular Yantian Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province in the distance. He said the view of Yantian Port resembles that from Hymettus, a mountain near Athens, where people can see the port of Piraeus.

On Nov. 26, 2024, a group of reporters from People's Daily Online visited the Wutong Pavillion, in Wutong Mountain National Park, capturing stunning views of Yantian Port and the surrounding urban area.

Nestled on a hillside, Wutong Pavillion offers an excellent view of the mountains and the sea. The total construction area spans an impressive 1,766 square meters, divided into upper and lower floors. It is ideal for enjoying tea and coffee, as well as for leisurely reading in a mid-mountain setting, allowing both citizens and tourists to connect with nature.

Aerial photo shows a scene of the Wutong Pavillion, in Wutong Mountain National Park in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the official website of Yantian District by Lai Siwei)

Aerial photo shows a scene of Yantian Port in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

Aerial photo shows a scene of the urban area surrounding Yantian Port in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

Aerial photo shows a scene of Yantian Port in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

Photo shows a scene of the Wutong Pavillion, in Wutong Mountain National Park in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

Photo shows a scene of the lower floor of the Wutong Pavillion, in Wutong Mountain National Park in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

Photo shows a tourist walking up the stairs at the Wutong Pavillion, in Wutong Mountain National Park in Yantian District, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Cai Hairuo)

