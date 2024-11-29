Home>>
Hi-tech display screen gains popularity with low-carbon material
(People's Daily Online) 13:28, November 29, 2024
A transparent display screen is turning heads in Shenzhen's Longgang district, south China's Guangdong Province, showcasing the country's latest advancement in sustainable building technology.
Shenzhen Yuguang FILMBASE developed the 3D transparent display glass, which holds more than 150 patents. The innovative material doubles as both a building component and digital display, serving multiple functions, including curtain walls, room dividers and smart LCD screens.
The technology cuts energy use by two-thirds compared with conventional displays. Its 5,000-nit brightness ensures clear visibility even in direct sunlight, driving strong demand in both Chinese and international markets.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
