International journalists share their "lighthouse" stories at Shenzhen's lighthouse library
By Cai Hairuo, Chu Mengqi, Michael Kurtagh, Yin Tao (People's Daily Online) 13:48, November 29, 2024
Journalists from the U.S., Greece, South Korea, Spain, Japan and Brazil visited the lighthouse shaped Yantian Library located in Yantian District, Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 27, 2024. The journalists were able to enjoy the pleasant experience of looking up at the sea while reading a book.
The library takes "books are lighthouses erected in the great sea of time" as its inspiration, implying that the light exposed in the library is the beating heart of a city, and guides thousands of people sailing in the endless sea of learning.
International journalists were moved by the moment, and shared poems, sayings and songs in their native languages about the sea and lighthouses.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
