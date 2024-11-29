Shenzhen's Yantian Port expands global reach with increased throughput in 2024

People's Daily Online) 15:52, November 29, 2024

Yantian Port in Shenzhen plays a crucial role in the global supply chain, handling over a third of the foreign trade volume for south China's Guangdong Province.

The port currently boasts nearly 100 shipping routes connecting to destinations worldwide each week. In the first 10 months of this year, 18 new routes were introduced, reaching regions such as North America, South America, the Mediterranean, Oceania and Asia. This expansion has provided Chinese businesses with more effective and diverse options for international trade.

According to the Yantian Maritime Safety Administration, container throughput increased by 12 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2024, reaching 9.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port recorded 63,363 vessel entries and exits, a year-on-year increase of 14.9 percent, while cargo throughput rose by 13.7 percent year on year to 37.94 million tonnes.

