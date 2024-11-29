Home>>
Illuminating the 'city of the future' with technology
(People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 29, 2024
Robot dogs, drones, and surgical robots are just a few examples of cutting-edge technology that embody the urban spirit of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Known for its remarkable ability to transform innovative concepts into market-ready products with what is often referred to as "Shenzhen speed", the city has captivated the world with its rapid pace of development.
Recently, a group of international journalists from People's Daily Online visited Shenzhen, exploring the "tech genes" embedded in this dynamic city of innovation.
