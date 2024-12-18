Macao to mark 25th anniversary of returning to motherland

Xinhua) 08:22, December 18, 2024

Vehicles pass by a celebration banner in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A celebration poster is seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

A pedestrian walks past a celebration poster at Macao University of Science and Technology in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

A woman takes selfies in front of a celebration installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

Celebration posters are seen at Macao International Airport in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

Celebration banners are seen in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

People walk past a celebration poster in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

A woman takes photos in front of a floral installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

People visit a tourist attraction in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

People visit a tourist attraction in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

A mother takes photos of her child in front of a light installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

Fridge magnets marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland are seen at a store in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024.

