Macao to mark 25th anniversary of returning to motherland
Vehicles pass by a celebration banner in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
A celebration poster is seen in front of the Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
A pedestrian walks past a celebration poster at Macao University of Science and Technology in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A woman takes selfies in front of a celebration installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Celebration posters are seen at Macao International Airport in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Celebration banners are seen in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
People walk past a celebration poster in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A woman takes photos in front of a floral installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
People visit a tourist attraction in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
People visit a tourist attraction in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
A mother takes photos of her child in front of a light installation in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Fridge magnets marking the upcoming 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland are seen at a store in Macao, south China, Dec. 17, 2024. The streets of Macao have been adorned by festive decorations, as the city is set to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Torch of patriotism passed among generations of school faculties and students in Macao SAR
- Macao prepares for celebration of 25th anniversary of return to motherland
- 'Macau 2049' premieres in celebration of 25th anniversary of Macao's return
- Macao Science-1 a successful example of ‘one country, two systems’ advantage
- Housing complex mirrors Macao's high quality of life
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.