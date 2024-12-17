We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:56, December 17, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 15, 2024 shows the snow-covered Jinfo Mountain in Nanchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Gan Haomin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 14, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at a mango planting base in Xibeile Village of Yongle Town, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Gu Xiangzhong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2024 shows birds resting in the Longmen Lake in Shimen Town, Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 15, 2024 shows scenery of Shaba Town in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Birds are pictured at a wetland park in Tongchuan District of Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 15, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Meng/Xinhua)

