Migratory birds dance gracefully at lake in N China's Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2024 shows ruddy shelducks as they forage and rest in the Daheihe Country Park in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)
On Dec. 5, in a lake in Daheihe Country Park in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, flocks of ruddy shelducks either foraged for food, rested, or soared in the sky. Bathed in the warmth of the winter sun, they created a harmonious and picturesque scene, forming a beautiful ecological painting.
Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2024 shows migratory birds as they fly over a lake in Daheihe Country Park in Yuquan district, Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
