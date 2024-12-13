Thousands of cherry blossoms bloom as winter brings spring-like scenery to SW China's Yunnan Province
While snow blankets northern China, the Cherry Blossom Valley of Wuliang Mountain in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is filled with spring-like vitality. Since the beginning of December, thousands of cherry trees nestled among the tea plantations have bloomed in succession. Around sunrise, the valley is shrouded in morning mist and resembles a fairyland.
Every winter, during the cherry blossom season, visitors from across the country flock here to stroll along the tea garden paths, indulging in the natural beauty of blooming cherry trees and the fragrance of tea, immersing themselves in a poetic and romantic atmosphere.
This photo shows blooming cherry blossoms at the Cherry Blossom Valley in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
