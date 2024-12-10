Chinese company completes Dubai Ciel Tower project

People's Daily Online, December 10, 2024

The Dubai Ciel Tower project, undertaken by China Railway Eighteenth Bureau Group Co., Ltd., passed the acceptance inspection in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Dec. 6. 2024.

The tallest building in this picture is the Ciel Tower in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo courtesy of China Railway 18th Bureau Group)

The hotel, situated in the vibrant Marina district of Dubai, stands at a towering height of 373.5 meters with a floor area of around 102,000 square meters. Its strategic location offers breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. Upon completion, the hotel will provide 1,100 guest rooms, a rooftop swimming pool perched at 306 meters, a sky-high restaurant at 353 meters, and a sky garden.

Since construction commenced in May 2020, the project has encountered difficulties stemming from a lack of experience in building structures exceeding 300 meters, a challenging construction environment, numerous critical and intricate sub-projects, and high technical complexity.

Through the utilization of building information modeling (BIM) technology, the project team has been able to visually represent and digitize the entire construction process. This has allowed for the early detection of risks and technical obstacles, enabling precise management and efficient construction practices. The project has overcome more than 10 construction challenges.

Photo shows a night view of the Marina district of Dubai, the UAE. (Photo courtesy of China Railway 18th Bureau Group)

The project team incorporated Chinese concepts and technologies into the construction plan, using new materials like lightweight concrete prefabricated slabs. It also implemented a wastewater treatment system for water recycling, showcasing commitment to environmental protection.

Additionally, throughout the construction process, a significant amount of Chinese equipment and products were utilized, promoting Chinese manufacturing and boosting local employment and the development of related industries.

"The successful completion of the Ciel Tower represents a new achievement for Chinese enterprises in the global super high-rise building sector. It serves as a significant testament to the friendly cooperation between China and the UAE, injecting fresh energy into the economic and social progress of the UAE," said Zhou Lin, general manager of the Dubai branch of China Railway Eighteenth Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Yahya Jan, president of NORR Group, an architecture and engineering firm, and project supervisor for the Ciel Tower, said, "The Chinese company has delivered the project with exceptional quality, demonstrating remarkable teamwork and earning trust and recognition."

