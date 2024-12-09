Vibrant bald cypress forests in Ningguo city, E China's Anhui enchant visitors
(People's Daily Online) 15:13, December 09, 2024
|Tourists take sightseeing boats through a bald cypress forest in a wetland park located in Fangtang township, Ningguo city, east China's Anhui province. (People's Daily Online/Li Ximeng)
As winter arrives, the trees in a bald cypress wetland park located in Fangtang township, Ningguo city, east China's Anhui province, are ablaze with red and gold hues, presenting a majestic scene and attracting visitors from near and far.
The wetland park boasts over 2,000 mu (about 133.33 hectares) of bald cypress forests, which create a stunning tapestry of colors along with a winding river running through the trees.
Located along a scenic highway in southern Anhui, the wetland park is particularly popular for its fall and winter foliage. The best time to visit it is from mid-November to late December, when the bald cypress trees are at their peak color.
