Three Chinese cultural elements added to intangible cultural heritage list

Xinhua) 08:37, December 06, 2024

Chinese delegates celebrate during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, Dec. 5, 2024. Three Chinese cultural elements, namely traditional Li textile techniques: spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering, Qiang New Year festival, celebrated in China's Sichuan province, and traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges, were added by UNESCO to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhu Yubo)

A video on traditional Li textile techniques: spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering is played during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, Dec. 5, 2024. UNESCO added on Thursday traditional Li textile techniques: spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidering to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was included in 2009 in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. (Xinhua/Zhu Yubo)

A video on Qiang New Year festival, celebrated in China's Sichuan province, is played during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, Dec. 5, 2024. UNESCO added on Thursday Qiang New Year festival, celebrated in China's Sichuan province, to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival was included in 2009 in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. (Xinhua/Zhu Yubo)

A video on traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges is played during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, Dec. 5, 2024. UNESCO added on Thursday traditional design and practices for building Chinese wooden arch bridges to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It was included in 2009 in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding. (Xinhua/Zhu Yubo)

