China, Czech Republic strengthen ties through "Study in China" exhibition

Xinhua) 13:27, December 03, 2024

PRAGUE, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen Chinese universities showcased their diverse programs and policies at the "Study in China" education exhibition held in Prague on Monday, underscoring the deepening educational and cultural ties between China and the Czech Republic.

Speaking at the event's opening, Chinese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Feng Biao highlighted the role of education as a bridge for cultural understanding and a vital element of bilateral relations. Feng expressed hope that Czech students would explore the high-quality educational opportunities offered by Chinese universities, fostering deeper understanding and collaboration between academic institutions of both nations. He also encouraged Czech universities to collaborate with their Chinese counterparts, aiming to bring innovation and vitality to bilateral educational partnerships.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Czech Republic. Feng described the expo as a platform to strengthen academic exchanges, providing Czech students with new avenues to pursue studies in China.

Xia Jianhui, deputy director general of the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange, noted that this is the first time the "Study in China" exhibition has been held in the Czech Republic. He expressed optimism that the event would enhance mutual student exchange and open doors for academic collaboration.

Bohuslava Senkyrova, Rector of the University of Finance and Administration in Prague, praised the exhibition as a valuable opportunity for Czech students to learn about studying in China. She noted its importance in building understanding between Chinese and Czech academic institutions.

Featuring universities specializing in disciplines such as education, medicine, business, economics, technology, and fine arts, the exhibition drew significant interest.

Anna Roubalova, a student from Hradec Kralove, expressed her interest in studying clinical medicine at Zhejiang University. "They have a good program, and I can study in either English or Chinese," she said, adding that she was impressed by the university's campus.

