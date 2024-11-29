China to hold int'l symposium on Sun Tzu's "The Art of War"

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on Chinese ancient military strategist Sun Tzu and his renowned work "The Art of War" will be held in Beijing on Dec. 5 and 6, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference that over 350 delegates from nearly 30 countries had so far confirmed their participation in the 10th International Symposium on Sun Tzu's Art of War.

Sun Tzu lived during China's Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC), and is credited as the author of "The Art of War," one of the most influential works of military strategies and tactics that has affected both Western and East Asian philosophy and military thought.

This year's symposium, themed "Sun Tzu's Art of War and Mutual Learning Among Civilizations," will feature six special sessions. Topics will include the contemporary cultural significance of "The Art of War," Sun Tzu's stratagems in the era of artificial intelligence, and more, according to Wu.

