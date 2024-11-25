Feature: Chinese song competition in Myanmar promotes language learning, cultural exchange

November 25, 2024

YANGON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese song competition recently held in Yangon offered Myanmar students an opportunity to enhance their language skills while celebrating cultural exchange.

The event was organized under the supervision of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation.

The competition supports Myanmar students' Chinese learning and gives them a chance to showcase their talents, Kyi Shwin, rector of the Yangon University of Foreign Languages, told Xinhua on Sunday.

Competitions like this provide students opportunities to engage beyond the classroom, allowing them to connect with a broader audience, which greatly benefits their development, he said.

"I hope to see more of these competitions organized in the future," he added.

Cho Cho Myint, principal of Bowen Chinese School and organizer of the event, said: "This is the first time a Chinese song competition has been held in Myanmar and it is an incredible opportunity for students."

They can see that learning Chinese goes beyond lectures; it can also happen through music, she said.

"I am delighted to see so many Myanmar students participating alongside Chinese students. Music brings people closer together, and I am truly happy to witness this connection," she added.

The competition attracted over 100 students from Chinese schools across Myanmar. Participants were divided into three groups based on age -- children, teenagers and youth -- with 45 students receiving awards.

A first-prize winner, Nan Phyusin, 18, expressed her excitement. "This competition allowed me to showcase my talent on stage. Singing is both my happiness and therapy, and this event gave me the opportunity to share that with others."

"During the event, I also witnessed how Myanmar people can sing Chinese songs very well, which helps strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries," she said.

17-year-old Aung Thiha Han, who won third prize, shared his experience. "This competition gave me the chance to make friends with students from schools across the country, including those who traveled from other regions and states."

"Speaking Chinese continuously while preparing for the competition helped me improve my language skills. When studying becomes dull, I find learning through music a highly effective and enjoyable way to progress," he said.

Myintzu Han, 21, who earned a special award, said: "I listen to Chinese songs every day, which helps me improve my tone, pronunciation and word arrangement. Singing makes me happy, and I never get bored with learning Chinese this way."

"At the competition, seeing so many talented competitors, even those younger than me, motivates me to improve and aim higher. I truly admire their skills and was inspired by them," she said.

The competition showcased the benefits of learning Chinese through music while fostering cultural exchange and building confidence among participants, said the principal of Bowen Chinese School.

