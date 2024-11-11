Chinese-made electric buses showcasing iconic landscapes run across Malta

Xinhua) 13:08, November 11, 2024

Chinese-made electric buses adorned with images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites are pictured in Santa Lucija, Malta, on Nov. 9, 2024. Three Chinese-made electric buses, each adorned with vibrant images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites, began operating across Malta on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese-made electric buses, each adorned with vibrant images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites, began operating across Malta on Saturday.

The buses showcase renowned Chinese landmarks, including the Great Wall and the Summer Palace in Beijing, scenes of Shanghai, West Lake in Hangzhou, the scenic Guilin landscape in Guangxi, the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, and the Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, among others.

"These buses are so inspiring," said Maltese Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett during the launch of the "Nihao! China" initiative for Chinese cultural and tourism promotion, held at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija.

"Chinese technology is fantastic," Bonett said, adding that China's advancements have made electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable and accessible, making it easier for the government to encourage investment in EVs.

Bonett noted that while Europe sets ambitious standards for the green transition, China is a global leader in sustainable transport solutions. In Malta, the adoption of EVs is accelerating, said Bonett. With partners like China, "we can meet our commitments while embracing Malta's strong relationship with a longtime friend," he said.

At the event, the three buses stopped at the main gate of the Chinese Garden of Serenity, capturing the attention of onlookers.

"This event uniquely highlights our shared commitment to sustainability and cultural exchange," said Santa Lucija Mayor Charmaine St. John, expressing optimism for future collaborations. She emphasized that the buses offer Maltese citizens a glimpse into Chinese culture.

"These buses represent more than just transportation; they are moving symbols of cultural exchange," said Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta. The initiative aims to foster mutual understanding and bring the people of both nations closer together, Yuan said.

Cleaven Axiak, a bus driver with 14 years of experience, expressed his enthusiasm, noting the buses' advanced technology, reliability, and comfort. The beautifully adorned buses add eye-catching green scenery to Malta's roads, he said, sharing his pride in driving them.

Yuan Yuan (R), director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, introduces the images showcased on a Chinese-made electric bus to Maltese Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett in Santa Lucija, Malta, on Nov. 9, 2024. Three Chinese-made electric buses, each adorned with vibrant images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites, began operating across Malta on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Santa Lucija Mayor Charmaine St. John speaks at the launch of the "Nihao! China" initiative for Chinese cultural and tourism promotion in Santa Lucija, Malta, on Nov. 9, 2024. Three Chinese-made electric buses, each adorned with vibrant images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites, began operating across Malta on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People view images of the Great Wall showcased on the exterior of a Chinese-made electric bus in Santa Lucija, Malta, on Nov. 9, 2024. Three Chinese-made electric buses, each adorned with vibrant images of iconic Chinese landscapes and cultural heritage sites, began operating across Malta on Saturday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

