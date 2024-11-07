Special performance for World Conference of Classics staged in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:30, November 07, 2024

An artist performs a classic of China at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2024. A special performance for the World Conference of Classics was staged here on Wednesday. The conference is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Musicians perform a classic of Greece at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2024. A special performance for the World Conference of Classics was staged here on Wednesday. The conference is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Dancers perform a Chinese dance drama "Confucius" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2024. A special performance for the World Conference of Classics was staged here on Wednesday. The conference is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

