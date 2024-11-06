Foreign participants of inaugural World Conference on Classics visit Henan

Xinhua) 08:55, November 06, 2024

A guest visits the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

The conference, slated for Nov. 6-8 in Beijing, will welcome participants from across the globe to engage in in-depth discussions on topics related to classical civilizations. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Guests visit Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guests visit the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guests take photos at Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guests visit the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Foreign guests visit Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 5, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Foreign guests visit Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 5, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

A foreign guest communicates with a child at Yinxu Museum in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 5, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guests visit the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

Guests select creative cultural products at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 4, 2024. Over 40 foreign participants of the inaugural World Conference on Classics visited Henan to explore the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization from Nov. 3 to 5.

