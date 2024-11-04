"Path of Friendship" event promotes Chinese culture in Vladivostok

Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok Piao Yangfan delivers a speech during the event entitled Path of Friendship at the Gorky Public Library in Vladivostok, Russia, Nov. 2, 2024. The event promoting traditional Chinese culture was held here on Saturday, drawing over 100 participants, including Chinese culture enthusiasts, students, and local residents. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

VLADIVOSTOK, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- An event promoting traditional Chinese culture was held here on Saturday, drawing over 100 participants, including Chinese culture enthusiasts, students, and local residents.

Chinese Consul General in Vladivostok, Piao Yangfan, said that the event, entitled Path of Friendship, is part of a series of cultural exchange programs to celebrate the 75th anniversary of China-Russia diplomatic relations and the China-Russia Cultural Year.

Such events will help further unleash the potential for bilateral cultural cooperation, and inject new impetus into the growing bond between the people of the two countries, he added.

Vladivostok Deputy Mayor Daria Stegniy praised the event for reinforcing the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Activities included presentations on Chinese ethnic groups, traditional music, Baduanjin aerobic exercises, a tea ceremony, and hands-on experiences in calligraphy, painting, and paper-cutting.

The event was co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok, the Representative Office of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vladivostok, the Gorky Public Library of Primorsky Krai, and the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University.

A performance of Baduanjin aerobic exercises is presented during an event entitled Path of Friendship at the Gorky Public Library in Vladivostok, Russia, Nov. 2, 2024.

Guests write Chinese calligraphy during an event entitled Path of Friendship at the Gorky Public Library in Vladivostok, Russia, Nov. 2, 2024.

A woman performs tea ceremony during an event entitled Path of Friendship at the Gorky Public Library in Vladivostok, Russia, Nov. 2, 2024.

A guest learns Chinese painting during an event entitled Path of Friendship at the Gorky Public Library in Vladivostok, Russia, Nov. 2, 2024.

