Contemporary Chinese calligraphy, fiber art exhibition opens in Bulgaria

Xinhua) 08:43, October 29, 2024

Visitors view an artwork at an exhibition of contemporary Chinese calligraphy and fiber art in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Oct. 28, 2024. An exhibition of contemporary Chinese calligraphy and fiber art opened on Monday evening at Bulgaria's National Academy of Art (NAA). Titled "Attitude in Black and White," the three-week exhibition is co-hosted by the NAA and the China Academy of Art (CAA), Hangzhou, showcasing the artworks of faculty members from the Calligraphy and Fiber Art Departments of the CAA. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of contemporary Chinese calligraphy and fiber art opened on Monday evening at Bulgaria's National Academy of Art (NAA).

Titled "Attitude in Black and White," the three-week exhibition is co-hosted by the NAA and the China Academy of Art (CAA), Hangzhou, showcasing the artworks of faculty members from the Calligraphy and Fiber Art Departments of the CAA.

The 28 works by 25 artists explore the intricate interplay of lines in both calligraphy and fiber art, creating layers of visual and emotional depth that embody a balance of movement and stillness, softness and resilience.

According to the organizers, these works utilize ink, paper, and fiber to convey Chinese philosophical thought and humanistic spirit.

At the opening ceremony, NAA Rector Prof. Georgi Iankov described the exhibition as "exquisite, multifaceted, and exciting," noting that it marked the beginning of a series of joint artistic and educational initiatives aimed at fostering new perspectives and creative ideas between the two academies.

"At the NAA, we are convinced that cultural diversity is a value that should be used as a resource, which is why we work hard to create contacts between the artists of the two academies," Iankov said.

In a gesture of mutual respect and recognition, Iankov announced the establishment of international research centers for arts, with the NAA opening a center in China and the CAA establishing one in Bulgaria. These centers aim to provide a platform for young artists and promote a multicultural dialogue celebrating the uniqueness of both cultures.

Prof. Shen Hao, vice president of CAA, said that the exhibition testified to the deepening emotional connection between the two academies and that both sides have been working to strengthen and build upon it.

Prolet, a fourth-year student at the academy, described calligraphy as "an art of concentration, technique, and finesse," noting that the exhibition offers "something very different" and is sure to leave a strong impression on visitors.

A visitor views an artwork at an exhibition of contemporary Chinese calligraphy and fiber art in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Oct. 28, 2024. An exhibition of contemporary Chinese calligraphy and fiber art opened on Monday evening at Bulgaria's National Academy of Art (NAA). Titled "Attitude in Black and White," the three-week exhibition is co-hosted by the NAA and the China Academy of Art (CAA), Hangzhou, showcasing the artworks of faculty members from the Calligraphy and Fiber Art Departments of the CAA. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)