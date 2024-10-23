Mainland official meets with Taiwan cultural circle personages in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A mainland Taiwan affairs official on Tuesday met with personages of Taiwan's cultural circle who have traveled to Beijing to attend the first Cross-Strait Chinese Culture Summit.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with personages including Liu Chao-Shiuan, chairman of the Foundation of Chinese Culture for Sustainable Development, ahead of the three-day summit which is set to open on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Song called for enhancing cultural exchange across the Taiwan Strait and joint efforts to promote Chinese culture.

He said that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, and that people on both sides share the Chinese culture.

Song voiced support for the cultural circle in Taiwan to counter "Taiwan independence in culture."

He also called for closer bonds to be forged between compatriots from both sides of the Strait, and for confidence in Chinese culture to be solidified to build a more powerful source of inspiration, with the aim of realizing national rejuvenation and securing new successes in the development of Chinese culture on the journey toward national reunification.

Noting that Chinese culture is the most fundamental connection between the two sides of the Strait, Liu expressed the hope for deepening cultural exchange and mutual understanding, carrying forward the values and wisdom of Chinese culture, and enhancing the foundation for peaceful cross-Strait development.

