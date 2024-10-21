Feature: From fear to love, an Australian teacher's journey of discovery in China

James Wood poses for a photo in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province in November 2023. (Xinhua)

FUZHOU, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 years ago, Australian man James Wood couldn't have imagined the life that he has today: living with his Chinese wife and daughter in east China's Fujian Province, working as a teacher of Chinese students.

"I plan to live in China long term and if I have my way, I will stay here for the rest of my life," said the 44-year-old in an interview with Xinhua, noting that his personal experience in China has shattered the negative preconceptions he once had.

Wood moved to Brisbane from Britain when he was nine years old. He became interested in Chinese culture at a young age, watching the Monkey King as a child and marveling at pictures of the Great Wall. However, his preconceptions about China were not good.

"It was the fear and the misinformation that was fed to me via the media that stopped me from visiting China earlier," he said.

About 10 years ago, he met his wife, making his first visit to China in 2015 to attend the wedding of his wife's sister. He admitted that his first impressions of China were a mix of shock and awe, because China was so different from the place he called home.

"But persistence was key. Pushing through, learning and adapting was the best thing to ever happen in my life," he recalled.

He subsequently moved to China for a year in 2018, since which time, he has "grown to love China and call China my home."

A COUNTRY TO STAY IN

What impressed him most was "how accommodating and kind the Chinese people were," Wood said, recalling a particular moment while he was out hiking. When he reached the top of a hill, he saw some local people making tea and sharing snacks.

"They immediately pulled out a chair, asked me to sit down and made me some tea, peeled fruit for me, and all the while, they were wearing warm smiles," he said. "They were genuine and lovely people."

Over the years Wood has traveled to lots of places, including the picturesque Dali and Lijiang ethnic cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the coastal resort Qingdao in Shandong, the ancient capital Xi'an of Shaanxi, and the prosperous Shenzhen and Guangzhou in Guangdong. His favorite cities were Xiamen and Hangzhou.

"They are well-designed cities," he said. "Xiamen has small mountains, ocean and parks."

While his travels have allowed him to understand China better, he has also noticed various cultural differences from his own country.

"China and countries like Australia have evolved on a very different road, but there are familiar things in both places," he said, listing buildings, cafes, cars, trees and fast-food restaurants, among others.

He also witnessed the rapid development of the country. When he first arrived, Fuzhou had no metro system, but now the city boasts five lines stretching 139 kilometers. "The infrastructure and technology develops so fast, I was gob-smacked at the new apartment buildings, malls and cafes that were popping up all over the place," he said.

Having worked in Information Technology (IT) for years in Australia, Wood is now a digital design and information technology teacher at an international school in Fuzhou, where his three-year-old daughter attends kindergarten. He would like to stay in China so that his child can benefit from the education and learn Chinese values.

"China is home to some amazing schools. Children learn more from a younger age and China is also home to some of the world's best universities," he said. "Our plan is to build our base here and allow our daughter to thrive in a safer and more level-headed environment."

DIFFERENT FROM REPORTS

Wood said the issue of safety is one area in which the Western media smears China. "Western media often portrays China as a dystopian, heavily controlled society where people are constantly being watched," he said. "But the reality is far from that. ... Life feels normal and it's actually one of the safest places I've lived."

While China's economy is described as "based on low quality and copycat products" by some Western media, Wood feels that the country "is leading the way in areas like mobile payments and electric vehicles, and the world leader in green energy infrastructure investment."

He said that China's government is described in the Western media as "stifling innovation and creativity."

"But when you're here, you see just how fast the tech and science industries are evolving," said the IT professional, adding that China is investing heavily in areas like AI and renewable energy, and "the level of innovation is mind-blowing."

"The difference between what's reported and what's real is huge once you experience life here first-hand," he said.

He believes that the fear in Western countries regarding China comes from a lack of understanding. "Western countries are used to being the dominant players in global politics and the economy, and now they're seeing China rise so quickly that it's challenging their position," he said.

"That can create anxiety and fear, especially when they don't fully understand how China operates," he continued. "By painting China as a threat, it justifies certain policies, whether it's tariffs, military spending, or stricter immigration controls."

Regarding the IT industry, Wood noted that there are more restrictions and sanctions from the West, especially the United States, particularly in areas like semiconductors and AI.

"It does seem like the goal is to slow China down rather than work together," he said. "However, these sanctions are simply pushing local industries to innovate even faster. In the long term, this might just make China more self-reliant and competitive."

SHOWING CHINA TO OTHERS

Reflecting on his own experience, Wood said the best way to tell Westerners about the real China is through direct, personal experience. While travel, cultural exchanges and business opportunities can help people see for themselves what life is really like here, social media and online platforms also offer ways for individuals to share their own stories and perspectives, bypassing traditional media filters.

With this in mind, he has taken to social media to share his own experiences and perspectives on China. On X, he shared his latest article titled "China unveiled: how moving East shattered my Western illusions". He has also frequently posted videos for his "LivingChina" series.

"I focus on stories that highlight geopolitics, everyday life here, the rapid technological advancements and the cultural differences that often get misunderstood in the West," said Wood, who proudly boasts 11,000 followers, adding that he has received lots of positive feedback.

As a result of his efforts, some of his friends and family became more curious and open-minded about China. However, some others are still hesitant when he recommends they visit and see for themselves. "It's hard to break those mental barriers, but I'm working on it," he said.

According to Wood, the immigration process is more streamlined now than when he first came to China. "China is really opening up to international visitors," said Wood. "It's just easier to enter and move around the country now."

In his view, the co-existence of ancient history and futuristic cities, the technology and the food are all appealing to foreign visitors.

"What I'd say to anyone considering a visit is: it's a completely different experience, and once you're here, you'll likely gain a whole new perspective on China."

