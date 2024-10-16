Home>>
Chinese film song contest held for Mongolian middle school students
(Xinhua) 14:03, October 16, 2024
ULAN BATOR, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural edition of a Chinese film song contest for middle school students aimed at promoting Chinese language and culture took place in Ulan Bator, capital of Mongolia, on Tuesday.
Co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia, the event titled "Singing Youth" attracted 75 students from 15 schools across the country.
The participants showcased their talents by performing 38 songs from popular Chinese movies.
A team of three female students from Khishig School in Ulan Bator secured first place with a medley of three soundtracks from My Fair Princess: "Rain Butterfly," "There is a Girl," and "As Long as I Have You."
