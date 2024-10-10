Malta's China Cultural Center expands with new classes

People attend a Chinese language class in Valletta, Malta, on Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Malta launched its 2024-2025 term on Tuesday, introducing a fresh lineup of classes in Chinese language, traditional Chinese painting, and calligraphy, offering locals new ways to immerse themselves in Chinese culture.

The Chinese language classes, taught by instructors from the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta, span from beginner to intermediate levels and are tailored to different age groups and skill levels. For the first time, the center has introduced a dedicated Chinese reading class for children under eight, a reflection of the rising interest in the language among Malta's younger learners.

Among the students is 66-year-old Ray Magri, who has been studying Chinese for five years, driven by his passion for Chinese culture. Citing the old Chinese saying, "Never too old to learn," Magri shared his intention to continue learning for as long as he can.

Another student, Piero Di Meglio, hopes to become fluent in Chinese, including speaking, reading, and writing. A seasoned traveler to China, Di Meglio has reached HSK Level 3, the international benchmark for Chinese proficiency, and aims to advance to Levels 4 and 5 in the coming years.

Newcomer Jonathan Xuereb embraced the challenge of learning Chinese, acknowledging its complexity but calling it "one of the hardest yet most rewarding languages to learn." Xuereb, open to exploring new cultures, sees language as a gateway to understanding different traditions.

Since 2004, the China Cultural Center has offered Chinese language classes to local residents, expanding in 2023 to include courses in traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy. According to Yuan Yuan, the center's director, these programs provide an important platform for locals to delve into Chinese culture and art.

During the event, Yuan also introduced the English edition of "China in Maltese Eyes", a book co-published by Heritage Malta and the China Cultural Center. Featuring contributions from over 20 Maltese individuals of varied backgrounds, the book shares personal reflections on China's culture, history, and contemporary developments, highlighting the growing connection between the two countries.

