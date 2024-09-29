"Meet China" cultural festival held in Switzerland

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The cultural event themed "Meet China: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China" was held Friday afternoon at Waisenhaus Square in Bern, the capital of Switzerland.

Showcasing traditional Chinese culture through art performances and cultural exhibits, the "Meet China" festival is an annual celebration that began in 2015 aimed at promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. .

Mao Jun, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland, highlighted the importance of "Meet China" festival in fostering China-Switzerland cultural exchanges, saying the event helps nurture the innovative partnership between the two nations, ensuring its continued healthy growth.

Mao noted that by organizing a diverse array of cultural activities, the festival provides Swiss people with more opportunities to learn about Chinese traditions and development achievements, ultimately enhancing mutual appreciation and respect between the two peoples.

The festival featured a variety of cultural performances, including Chinese dancing lions and dragons, Sichuan Opera face-changing, Chinese calligraphy, traditional musical instruments, martial arts, tea ceremonies, and Chinese cuisine. The event also included a Swiss Alphorn performance.

The festival drew hundreds of attendees, including local residents, tourists, students, and members of the Chinese community in Switzerland.

Tamara Dubach, an eighth-grade student who attended the event with her Chinese friends, told Xinhua that these activities "look very cool" and are very novel to her. "I'll definitely come back for the next 'Meet China' festival," she added.

Yu Mei, one of the event organizers, said the festival not only relieved the homesickness of the Chinese living in Switzerland, but also spread Chinese culture throughout the country. "This event helps more people understand China better," Yu added.

