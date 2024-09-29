New publication introduces China's Qigong to Spanish readers

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A new Spanish-language publication on the theory and practice of Chinese Qigong was released this week, introducing the traditional breathing exercises to Spanish readers.

Titled "Classical Chinese Traditional Techniques for the Cultivation of Life," the eight-volume collection was compiled by the Shanghai Qigong Research Institute. It includes images and audiovisual materials, offering a comprehensive guide to this ancient practice aimed at improving both physical and spiritual health.

"This collection offers a broad perspective, drawing on significant experience and expertise in traditional Chinese medicine," said Estel Vilar, the Spanish translator, during the book's presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Originally published in 2015 in Chinese and English, the collection marks its first release in Spanish.

