Exhibition in Budapest explores ancient China's culinary secrets

BUDAPEST, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Hungarian Museum of Ethnography in Budapest opened the highly anticipated exhibition "Fine Dining: Food Stories of Ancient China" on Tuesday, offering visitors a fascinating journey through China's ancient culinary traditions.

The exhibition, co-hosted with the National Museum of China, runs until Jan. 19, 2025, and features over 100 pieces of Chinese art and artifacts, providing an in-depth look at China's rich and diverse food culture, which spans millennia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao emphasized that the exhibition "is not only a vivid demonstration of cultural exchange between China and Hungary but also a testament to the deep friendship between the two peoples." He noted the widespread popularity of Chinese cuisine in Hungary and expressed hope that the exhibition would further strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

Lajos Kemecsi, director of the Hungarian Museum of Ethnography, called the event a "special occasion for Hungarian-Chinese cultural relations." He remarked that the exhibition "not only showcases the long history of Chinese dining culture but also offers insights into the linguistic, philosophical, and spiritual aspects of Chinese gastronomy."

The exhibition presents a carefully curated collection of ancient cooking tools, dining utensils, and intricate artwork, illustrating the complexity and diversity of Chinese food culture. It highlights concepts such as the philosophy of "the right blend of five tastes" and the belief that "medicine and food come from the same source," providing visitors with a holistic understanding of how gastronomy has shaped Chinese life and thought.

Deputy Secretary of State Gabor Csaba, representing Hungary's Ministry of Culture and Innovation, underscored the importance of cultural exchange between Hungary and China. He noted the vital role of diplomacy in fostering deeper understanding between nations, stating that "cultural cooperation based on mutual respect and understanding is crucial for establishing the foundations of harmonious development and shared prosperity."

