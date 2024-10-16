Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival embraces Chinese paper lanterns alongside traditional bamboo crafts

October 16, 2024

A vendor sells Chinese-made lanterns for Thadingyut festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw soe)

Chinese products are of good quality and offer a variety of designs, the lanterns add a modern touch with their vibrant colors, says local residents from Yangon, Myanmar.

YANGON, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- As the full moon of Thadingyut draws near, people across Myanmar are busy preparing for the festival, decorating their homes and shops with colorful lanterns and returning to their native places for family reunion.

The festival, which marks the Buddha's descent from heaven, is a time of celebration and togetherness. Houses and pagodas glow with the warm light of lanterns, oil lamps and candles, both traditional and modern.

In the heart of Yangon's bustling market, 40-year-old Ma Su Mar Lwin, who came from a suburban area, moved through the crowd, buying lanterns and festive items for the celebration.

"This year, I'm hanging beautiful lanterns," she said on Monday, showing her newly purchased Chinese-made lanterns. "They are lovely, bright, and tidy. Every year, I would like to hang new lanterns at home, especially the red ones from China."

People buy Thadingyut festival decorations at a market in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Stalls selling lanterns and other festive items have come alive in downtown Yangon. Some of these stalls are adorned with Chinese lanterns, with most products imported from China.

One of these stalls belongs to Ko Moe Kyaw, who has filled it with an array of colorful lanterns. "I've been selling these products for about 30 years," he said as he arranged his wares and attended to customer inquiries.

"Chinese products sell well because their quality is good. They offer a variety of designs and colors," Ko Moe Kyaw said.

"Three to four days before the festival, sales are at their peak. Customers not only buy lanterns but also Chinese-made hot air balloons, fireworks, and other festive items," he added.

A vendor sells Chinese-made lanterns for Thadingyut festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw soe)

Than Kyaw Soe, a 44-year-old resident of South Okkalapa township, was also in the market, searching for lanterns and hot air balloons for the Thadingyut festival. "I chose Chinese ones this time. They are cheap," he said.

"I've been selling products for Thadingyut for about 15 years, and Chinese products are getting popular because there are so many varieties available," he said.

A vendor displays local traditional lanterns for Thadingyut festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw soe)

Despite the rise in popularity of Chinese lanterns, traditional ones remain an essential part of the celebration for many, local residents said.

In a quiet street in Kyimyindaing township, Thuta, who sells traditional bamboo lanterns, continued a business that has been passed down through generations. "Our business has been around for about 50 years since our grandparents' time," he said.

When asked about the popularity of Chinese lanterns, Thuta said: "The choice depends on personal preference. Some people prefer Chinese paper lanterns, while others choose our traditional crafts."

"We created new designs every year. This time, we've crafted lanterns in the shapes of tumbling kelly, lamps, and crowns. Thousands of lanterns are sold each year," he added.

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2024 shows local traditional lanterns at a shop in Yangon, Myanmar. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

"While Chinese paper lanterns add a modern touch with their vibrant colors, traditional bamboo lanterns carry a sense of heritage and craftsmanship," a local resident, U Soe Win, said.

The Thadingyut Festival in Myanmar is typically celebrated for three days -- the day before the full moon, the full moon day, and the day after. The full moon day of Thadingyut this year falls on Thursday.

