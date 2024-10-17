Feature: Italian promotes cultural exchange via Chinese writing

Xinhua) 13:35, October 17, 2024

NANJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Accompanied by nods and sometimes laughter from the audience, a curly-haired young Italian man introduced his new book about his over six-year experiences in China in a bookstore in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province.

While it's not uncommon for foreigners to write about their experiences in China, doing so in Chinese is unusual.

Alessandro Ceschi, known as Ale on social media, speaks Chinese fluently with a somewhat detectable Italian accent, occasionally blurting out Chinese internet buzzwords.

Ale was born in 1993 in Padua, a small town in northeastern Italy, located not far from Venice. During his youth, he realized that he did not want a quiet life in a small town. Instead, he longed for a varied, colorful existence and to explore a broader world.

FIRST GLIMPSE OF CHINA

Ale first visited China in 2014, when he traveled to Nanjing to cover the Youth Olympic Games as a part-time sports reporter for an Italian media outlet.

Ale said he was impressed by volunteers in green uniforms during the games. There were some 20,000 volunteers, mostly undergraduates from Nanjing and Shanghai majoring in foreign languages.

"They helped me not to get lost in the Olympic Village and miss events. They also introduced Nanjing to me like tour guides," he recalled.

One student he spoke to was Liu Jia, an English major sophomore at that time. She was keen to share Chinese culture with foreign athletes and introduced Ale Chinese knots, which are believed to bring good luck and act as charms.

"We can show our international friends how to make Chinese knots and the meaning of the handicrafts, then we can ask the foreigners what the symbol of happiness is in their country. It's a great opportunity to exchange with each other," Liu said.

Ale stated that this experience in China made him believe that people can understand each other despite cultural differences. "I felt Chinese people were friendly and open-minded," said Ale.

DIVERSIFIED CAREER IN CHINA

After the event ended, Ale returned to Italy but always anticipated another trip to China. He got his chance in 2016, when he secured an opportunity to pursue graduate studies at the Beijing Film Academy, launching a journey of over six years in China.

Since then, his Chinese has improved significantly. Ale joined the academy's film crew, serving as a cameraman and taking on various odd jobs. These multiple work roles required deep engagement in an immersive Chinese language environment.

Ale was impressed by fast-paced and dynamic cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which produced exciting job offers such as flying from Beijing to Shanghai just to shoot a commercial. He has tackled various forms of employment in China -- including background actor, Italian teacher and translator.

"If I were in my hometown, I would not have tried so many different things before the age of 30," Ale said. "Without these experiences, I would not have been able to find the direction that I have now."

FOUNDING WRITING CLUB IN SHANGHAI

Ale believes that mastering a language is key to connecting with people, which is why learning Chinese became important to him. He adds that writing in Chinese has proved a significant part of his life.

In 2021, he established a writing club in Shanghai. Every week, Ale invited friends to share their writing, from novels to poems, which allowed people to express their observations and feelings.

A young man from east China's Anhui Province, nicknamed Meiqiu, which means coal ball in Chinese, joined the club from the very first activity, but always remained silent in the corner. Encouraged by Ale, Meiqiu eventually shared his writings about his childhood experience of stargazing and his deep affection for nature.

Some members were touched by the beauty of his words, and encouraged Meiqiu to write more. Meiqiu said he felt understood and inspired to become more active in observing daily life and sharing his work with members of the club.

"Members can let go of social identities and relax in a group where people listen and share stories," said Ale. "Our anxieties about life could be healed."

SEEKING INSPIRATION ACROSS CHINA

In January 2023, Ale traveled to a rural village in southwest China's Sichuan Province to celebrate the Lunar New Year. During his stay there, he attended the 70th birthday banquet of an old resident.

Ale said he felt the lively atmosphere of a big banquet in the countryside, where five or six large round tables were placed close to one another, while small children ran around and the aroma of dishes filled the air.

He posted his insights about both city and rural life on various social media platforms in Chinese, and also recorded them in his latest book.

"I use Chinese to connect with the world," said Ale, who introduces himself in Chinese on his social media platform.

He revealed that one of his followers and readers, moved by his words, even sent him boxes of chili fries -- a special snack popular among young Chinese.

"My words passed through gates as lithe as swallows did. I hope they can travel all over China, and even the world, resonating and emotionally connecting with people," he wrote in a Chinese article in his new book.

Ale said he also plans to translate his latest Chinese book into English and Italian, thereby helping more readers to learn about China.

In 2023, Ale left China to explore other parts of the world. He has since returned to China and noticed some changes, such as fine-tuned policies that have made it easier for foreigners to visit and live in China. "Adding credit cards to Chinese e-payment applications is convenient," he said.

"As part of the world, we can do a lot together to make more people understand each other. We all have the opportunities to engage and promote cultural exchanges between West and East," said Ale.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)