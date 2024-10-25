China strengthens standard Chinese handwriting education

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has announced a new initiative to promote further the teaching of standard Chinese handwriting in primary and secondary schools.

The move is part of broader efforts to promote standard spoken and written Chinese while preserving and developing fine traditional Chinese culture.

The ministry released an online notice on Friday outlining key objectives for handwriting education. These include teaching students proper writing and pen-holding postures and helping them understand the cultural and historical significance of Chinese characters.

The notice sets out eight specific tasks and measures, such as encouraging good writing habits to help prevent spinal curvature and poor vision among students.

It emphasizes improving students' handwriting skills by teaching them to write in regular script and semi-cursive regular script and enhancing both the quality and speed of their writing.

The notice suggests a more integrated approach using both in-class and extracurricular activities to reinforce handwriting education.

One notable aspect of the initiative is incorporating digital technology, with the ministry calling for exploring new, tech-driven methods to support handwriting education.

The initiative responds to growing concerns over handwriting standards among students. Common issues include improper writing posture, incorrect stroke order, and a general weakening of handwriting abilities due to the increasing reliance on digital devices.

To address these challenges, local education authorities are being asked to create long-term strategies and offer support through policy, funding and projects.

This renewed focus on handwriting echoes China's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while ensuring that students maintain essential skills in an increasingly digital world.

