Summit attendees urge more cultural exchange, cooperation between two sides of Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 08:49, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait summit that opened in Beijing on Wednesday has seen attendees from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan emphasize that compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the Chinese culture, and call for strengthened cultural exchange and cooperation.

The first Cross-Strait Chinese Culture Summit was attended by over 400 notable individuals in the field of culture from both sides of the Strait.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that people on the mainland and in Taiwan share the same roots and culture.

The Chinese culture has always valued the principle that peace is of paramount importance, and the principle that the people are the foundation of the state, Song said.

He expressed the hope that Taiwan compatriots, including those in the field of culture, will engage actively in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation across various fields, working together to counter "Taiwan independence" and promote national reunification.

Liu Chao-Shiuan, chairman of the Foundation of Chinese Culture for Sustainable Development, said he hopes that cross-Strait cultural exchange and cooperation will be enhanced, and that mutual understanding will be deepened to carry forward the Chinese culture and strengthen the foundation for peaceful cross-Strait development.

The three-day summit will include a main forum on literature and seven sub-forums.

