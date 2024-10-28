2nd World Conference of Sinologists opens in east China

Xinhua) 11:11, October 28, 2024

FUZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The second World Conference of Sinologists opened Sunday in the city of Nanping in east China's Fujian Province, with a focus on understanding Chinese civilization and promoting modernization for the world.

Co-organized by the Chinese Association for International Understanding and the provincial government of Fujian, the event has drawn over 200 representatives from 60 countries across the world.

Addressing the conference, an official from the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee pledged efforts to enhance exchanges and dialogues with sinologists worldwide to jointly promote cultural exchanges, cooperation and sinology research while contributing wisdom and strength to the modernization efforts of all countries.

Attendees at the event expressed their commitment to promoting Chinese civilization, advancing the implementation of the three major global initiatives and working concertedly to build a better world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)