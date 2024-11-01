Award ceremony for 15th China Cultural Center art competition held in Malta

VALLETTA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- An award ceremony for the 15th China Cultural Center art competition, themed "a carnival float portraying Maltese and Chinese cultures," took place on Thursday at the China Cultural Center in Malta.

Six Maltese students received first, second, and third prizes across two categories: group A (grades 7-8) and group B (grades 9-10). This year's competition encouraged participants to blend cultural elements from China and Malta by drawing inspiration from Malta's vibrant carnival floats.

Sandra Ebejer, director of the early years, languages and humanities of the Maltese Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, praised the art competition for fostering creativity.

The competition offers young Maltese artists a platform to showcase their talents and serves as an important bridge between China and Malta, Ebejer said, reaffirming the ministry's support for events like this, which enhance youth cultural education between the two countries.

"These colorful, imaginative floats symbolize the friendship and cultural bonds between China and Malta," said Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta. "It's inspiring to see how each piece of art tells a story, that bridges East and West, reflecting the respect and curiosity we have for each other."

Jointly hosted by the China Cultural Center in Malta and the Maltese Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, the art competition has been warmly welcomed by students and teachers in Malta.

