Oxford professor: China has many more fascinating stories beyond Wukong

(People's Daily App) 16:42, November 06, 2024

The 21st Beijing Forum took place from Friday to Sunday, focusing on "The Harmony of Civilizations and Prosperity for All – The Era of Innovation and Advancement of Mankind." Robert L. Chard, guest chair professor at Peking University and emeritus professor of Chinese classics at Oxford University, was interviewed by People's Daily at the forum. He offered insights into the essence of cultural exchange and highlighted the growing appeal of Chinese video games in the West.

