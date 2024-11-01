Expats Explore China: Moonlight yoga in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 15:07, November 01, 2024

As China opens its doors wider to the world, we are thrilled to see more foreign friends exploring, working, and settling in this vibrant country. As we gaze up at the night sky, illuminated by a full moon and twinkling stars, a yoga session unfolds, creating a space where everyone can breathe in harmony with the city. How have they integrated into life in China? What has been the biggest convenience they've encountered? Let's find out!

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Ni Tao, interns Cheng Xinyu, Xiang Tiange, and Pan Yuqi)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)