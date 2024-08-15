Chinese netizens’ Chinglish humor wins ‘real comedian’ reputation for comforting upset foreign girl

Global Times, August 15, 2024

A foreign girl seeking comfort on Chinese social media following relationship trouble, unexpectedly received waves of Chinglish (Chinese-style English) responses from Chinese netizens. These unique and humorous replies not only warmed her heart, but also went viral on social media abroad, with many calling China net users real comedians.

YourKris, a user on Xiaohongshu, China's life style sharing platform, posted a picture of herself in tears and snuggling up to a boy on August 7, captioned "bye baby." However, she didn't realize that the post soon went viral as sympathetic Chinese netizens flooded under the post to comfort her, with humorous Chinglish.

One comment read, "cry what? Man like taxi, one goes, next come." This comment showcased the wit and humor of Chinese netizens, garnering nearly 10,000 likes.

A netizen from Southwest China's Sichuan commented, "you can try try Chinese man, Don't cry baby, you are very pretty," which not only had a strong Chinglish flavor, but also reflected the openness and friendliness of Chinese netizens, other netizens commented.

Another netizen, "momo," from Shanghai used the phrase "You pretty, he ugly, u swan, he frog!" to comfort the heartbroken girl. While the grammar may not be perfect, the intention of humor and encouragement is evident.

"Abandon him!! Abandon him!!" commented another netizen.

There were already more than 28,000 comments under her post as of press time.

This event quickly gained popularity on overseas social platforms, with many foreign netizens showing a strong interest in Chinglish.

Kat+ said on X that "imagine going through a rough patch with your boyfriend and thousands of Chinese netizens comfort you."

Another X user ginger spice said, "would prefer Chinese netizens comforting my every move instead of a soundtrack to my life."

Some expressed regret for not being able to communicate with Chinese netizens on the same platform, and enquired about Chinese software they could use. At the same time, other foreign netizens admired the humor and strength of Chinese netizens, and expressed a desire for Chinese netizens to engage in "battle" with them on the international internet.

This event not only showcased the humor and warmth of Chinese netizens, but also reflected positive interactions in cross-cultural communication. Chinglish, a term once considered derogatory, is now gradually becoming a bridge for cultural exchange, connecting people from different countries and cultures, netizens said.

