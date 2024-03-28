China to make it easier for foreigners to work, study, travel: top legislator

Xinhua) 13:11, March 28, 2024

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday said that China will make it more convenient for foreigners to work, study and travel in the country.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

