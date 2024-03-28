China's top legislator meets Boao forum officials, global entrepreneurs

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with members of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) board of directors and some representatives of the BFA council of advisors as well as strategic partners in Boao in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday.

The theme of this year's BFA annual conference -- "Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Shared Responsibilities" -- addresses the common concerns of the international community and has strong practical significance, said Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

In today's world, numerous challenges and crises are intertwined, Zhao said, noting that the tougher the circumstances, the greater the imperative to foster consensus, solidarity and cooperation.

"China will provide the world with more new opportunities through its own new development and continue to support the development of the BFA," Zhao said, expressing the hope that the forum will make a greater contribution to peace and development in Asia and the world at large.

BFA Chairman Ban Ki-moon and other representatives attending the meeting spoke highly of the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and a series of global initiatives proposed by China, and expressed their willingness to contribute to the development of the forum and the unity and cooperation of all parties.

During the discussion with representatives of Chinese and foreign enterprises, Zhao said China has the advantages of a vast market scale, robust industrial system, talents and innovation as well as obvious institutional advantages, and that the fundamentals of China's long-term economic improvement have not changed.

China advocates inclusive economic globalization, opposes various forms of unilateralism and protectionism, and is willing to closely link its own development with that of other countries, Zhao said.

He noted that China is taking a series of new measures to expand its high-level opening and sincerely welcomes partners from all over the world.

The NPC will continue to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between China and foreign countries from the legal system level, safeguard the lawful rights and interests of enterprises, and promote a higher level of opening up to the outside world, he said.

Entrepreneurs present at the meeting voiced their support for economic globalization and free trade, expressed confidence in China's economic development prospects, and showed willingness to actively expand the market to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

