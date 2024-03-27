Visiting Boao scholar opposes 'economic decoupling' through vivid example

(People's Daily App) 16:22, March 27, 2024

"If I get sick and there's medicine I take that will cure me, my family doesn't really care if it was invented by China or Norway where I live," said Dr. Carl F. Fey to illustrate his disagreement with "economic decoupling" at the press center of the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference in Hainan on Tuesday. Fey is a professor at BI Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway and an Academy of International Business fellow. He is also a visiting scholar at the BFA.

(Produced by Xu Zheqi, Di Jingyuan, Zhan Huilan and Yang Wanchen)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)