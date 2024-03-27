Panel discussions held during BFA Annual Conference 2024

March 27, 2024

A panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

David Hill, CEO Asia Pacific of Deloitte, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Xu Zhibin, deputy administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Shamshad Akhtar, federal minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs of Pakistan, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "Investing the Future of Asia" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Esko Aho, member of BFA Council of Advisors, former Prime Minister of Finland, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Keke, Associate Vice President of Macau University of Science and Technology and Director of Macau Institute of Space Technology and Application, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Max Yuan, founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-i Corporation, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Zhang Yue, Chairman &CEO of Broad Group, speaks at a panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Max Yuan (C), founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-i Corporation, answers journalists' questions after a panel discussion themed on "How Far is the Breakthrough Moment of Technological Revolution?" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

