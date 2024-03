China's top legislator to attend Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024

March 26, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will attend upon invitation the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Hainan and deliver a keynote speech on March 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.

