Boao Forum for Asia to hold annual conference in March

Xinhua) 16:07, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference offline in late March in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan, BFA Secretary General Li Baodong said Wednesday.

This year's conference will focus on the foremost issues regarding the development of Asia and the world and will be devoted to forging global consensus on accelerating post-pandemic economic recovery, Li told a press conference.

It also aims to strengthen policy coordination, solidarity, and cooperation among the international community to handle common challenges and promote common development, Li said.

The conference will incorporate various sideline sessions, with themes including economic development and security, tourism, urban green development, rural vitalization, healthcare, and technological innovation. It will also touch upon subjects such as global climate change and the construction of the Belt and Road.

Once confirmed, the exact dates for the conference will be announced as early as possible, said Li.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)