Forum held to enhance exchanges, cooperation among entrepreneurs

Xinhua) 08:31, November 29, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows the main forum of the 2022 Boao Forum For Entrepreneurs held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BOAO, Hainan, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The main forum of the 2022 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs took place on Monday in Boao, a coastal town in south China's Hainan Province, with participants consolidating development consensus and strengthening development confidence.

Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, said that since its successful launch in 2016, the Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs has focused on increasing enterprise vitality, strengthening innovation power, seeking good development strategies, and building a high-end exchange and cooperation platform.

The forum has become a bridge for exchanges and cooperation among Chinese entrepreneurs, Lyu said, adding that Xinhua will continue to give full play to its own advantages, intensify economic reporting, and strengthen economic information service, to better serve economic construction, and empower enterprises to achieve better development.

Feng Fei, governor of Hainan, said that with the advancement of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, more and more domestic and foreign enterprises have invested in Hainan, and the province has increasingly become a new hot-spot for global investment.

"We sincerely welcome all entrepreneurs to invest in Hainan, share the opportunities of free trade and write a new chapter of development together," said Feng.

The 2022 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs, held online and offline, featured a major forum, over 20 sub-forums and a drone performance, among other elements. It was sponsored by Xinhua News Agency and the people's government of Hainan Province.

