In Boao | Big shots have something to share
(People's Daily) 10:32, April 24, 2022
During the 2022 annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia, we invited Shahbaz Khan, Director and UNESCO Representative to China；Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, Former special economic adviser to the president of Brazil；Liu Qiao ,Principal of Guanghua school of management, Peking University, to offer advice and suggestions for global sustainable development.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
