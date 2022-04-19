Boao Forum for Asia in preparation

Xinhua) 08:13, April 19, 2022

Staff members check the wires at the media center of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022. The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will hold its annual conference from April 20 to 22 in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Staff members work at the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

A staff member works at the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

Staff members work at the registration center of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

Staff members work at the registration center of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

A staff member charges a bus near the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

A body temperature screening system is used to check temperature of staff members at the media center of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

A staff member works at the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

