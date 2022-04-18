Blue-tailed bee eaters seen in Haikou

Blue-tailed bee eaters are seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2022. Local authorities of Haikou have made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

