Blue-tailed bee eaters seen in Haikou
Blue-tailed bee eaters are seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2022. Local authorities of Haikou have made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Blue-tailed bee eaters are seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2022. Local authorities of Haikou have made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Blue-tailed bee eater is seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2022. Local authorities of Haikou have made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Blue-tailed bee eaters are seen in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2022. Local authorities of Haikou have made full preparations for bee eaters to build a better habitat during their breeding season. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Key industrial parks at Hainan Free Trade Port register revenue of 1.36 trillion yuan in 2021
- Hainan gibbons welcome new addition to family living on southern China’s tropical island
- Sound ecological environment brings wealth to local residents in Wuzhishan city in Hainan
- Indefatigable team of women transform barren coastal area of Hainan with largescale tree-planting efforts
- Four years on, Hainan presents new image
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.