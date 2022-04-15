Sound ecological environment brings wealth to local residents in Wuzhishan city in Hainan
|Photo shows Baimianling Mountain in Wuzhishan city, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Zhang Jianfeng)
Wuzhishan city, located in the south-central part of south China’s Hainan Province, possesses one of the best-preserved tropical rainforests in the world. The forest coverage rate of the city has already reached 86.44 percent, with its air quality index having ranked the first in the province for four years in a row.
In an afforestation campaign, the city planted 33,000 mu (2,200 hectares) of trees. Nowadays, 73.1 percent of the total land area in Wuzhishan has been put under protection in the city’s ecological red-line system.
In recent years, the local government has guided villagers to develop an eco-friendly tea industry and built tourism brands, having embarked on a development path with local characteristics. By vigorously developing rural tourism and the tea industry, Maona village in Wuzhishan city has advanced rural rejuvenation and increased incomes for local farmers.
