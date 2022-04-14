Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Sanya, S China's Hainan

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows a seed innovation research center at the Yazhou Bay science and technology city in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. The Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory, which opened in May last year, has gathered over 800 research staff to work toward seed industry innovation in Hainan in collaboration with 19 member institutions. The laboratory is situated in the Nanfan breeding base in Hainan, which is dubbed the "silicon valley" of China's seed industry. Thousands of scientists from across the country visit the base each year to undertake seed breeding, thanks to its unique light and heat resources. (Xinhua)

