Xi stresses boosting national park development in Hainan

Xinhua) 16:49, April 12, 2022

HAIKOU, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed the importance of boosting national park development in Hainan Province.

Xi made the remarks during his visit to a section of a tropical rainforest national park in the city of Wuzhishan on Monday.

Xi highlighted the need to fully understand the strategic significance of Hainan's national park development to the country, and urged continuous and solid efforts in this regard.

